Home
/
River Oaks, TX
/
1504 Glenwick Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:49 AM

1504 Glenwick Drive

1504 Glenwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1504 Glenwick Drive, River Oaks, TX 76114

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1 car carport in River Oaks with a 4th bonus room. Vinyl flooring through out for easy maintenance, no carpeting. Split bedrooms. Large utility room. 4th room located at rear of property and has its own exterior rear entry door and can be used for home office, MIL bedroom, hobby room or so much more. Spacious covered deck. Tenant to bring their own electric stove and refrigerator. Proof of renter's insurance required. Pet considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit. No aggressive breeds accepted. $40 non-refundable application fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and last 2 months proof of income with each submitted application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Glenwick Drive have any available units?
1504 Glenwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 1504 Glenwick Drive have?
Some of 1504 Glenwick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Glenwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Glenwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Glenwick Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Glenwick Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Glenwick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Glenwick Drive offers parking.
Does 1504 Glenwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Glenwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Glenwick Drive have a pool?
No, 1504 Glenwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Glenwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 1504 Glenwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Glenwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 Glenwick Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 Glenwick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 Glenwick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

