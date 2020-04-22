1504 Glenwick Drive

Amenities

Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1 car carport in River Oaks with a 4th bonus room. Vinyl flooring through out for easy maintenance, no carpeting. Split bedrooms. Large utility room. 4th room located at rear of property and has its own exterior rear entry door and can be used for home office, MIL bedroom, hobby room or so much more. Spacious covered deck. Tenant to bring their own electric stove and refrigerator. Proof of renter's insurance required. Pet considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit. No aggressive breeds accepted. $40 non-refundable application fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and last 2 months proof of income with each submitted application.