Very cute and clean updated home. A beautiful single family house in the city of River Oaks. 4 Bedrooms and 3 Baths. Large corner home has kitchen with breakfast nook area. Nice tree shaded backyard with open patio off to the side with your very own fire pit. All hard surface flooring. This is a must see!Lease with Option to Buy
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1475 Westwick Dr have any available units?
1475 Westwick Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 1475 Westwick Dr have?
Some of 1475 Westwick Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1475 Westwick Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1475 Westwick Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1475 Westwick Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1475 Westwick Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1475 Westwick Dr offer parking?
No, 1475 Westwick Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1475 Westwick Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1475 Westwick Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1475 Westwick Dr have a pool?
No, 1475 Westwick Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1475 Westwick Dr have accessible units?
No, 1475 Westwick Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1475 Westwick Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1475 Westwick Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1475 Westwick Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1475 Westwick Dr has units with air conditioning.
