1475 Westwick Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

Very cute and clean updated home. A beautiful single family house in the city of River Oaks. 4 Bedrooms and 3 Baths. Large corner home has kitchen with breakfast nook area. Nice tree shaded backyard with open patio off to the side with your very own fire pit. All hard surface flooring. This is a must see!Lease with Option to Buy