River Oaks, TX
1475 Westwick Dr
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:30 AM

1475 Westwick Dr

1475 Westwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1475 Westwick Drive, River Oaks, TX 76114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
Very cute and clean updated home. A beautiful single family house in the city of River Oaks. 4 Bedrooms and 3 Baths. Large corner home has kitchen with breakfast nook area. Nice tree shaded backyard with open patio off to the side with your very own fire pit. All hard surface flooring. This is a must see!Lease with Option to Buy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1475 Westwick Dr have any available units?
1475 Westwick Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 1475 Westwick Dr have?
Some of 1475 Westwick Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1475 Westwick Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1475 Westwick Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1475 Westwick Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1475 Westwick Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1475 Westwick Dr offer parking?
No, 1475 Westwick Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1475 Westwick Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1475 Westwick Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1475 Westwick Dr have a pool?
No, 1475 Westwick Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1475 Westwick Dr have accessible units?
No, 1475 Westwick Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1475 Westwick Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1475 Westwick Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1475 Westwick Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1475 Westwick Dr has units with air conditioning.

