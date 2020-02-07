All apartments in River Oaks
Last updated February 7 2020 at 11:27 AM

1024 Lydick Lane

1024 Lydick Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1024 Lydick Lane, River Oaks, TX 76114

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 2-1-1 in River Oaks, Castleberry ISD! Charming details, beautiful hardwood floors, spacious rooms, neutral colors and loads of character in this cute, cute home! Walk into the 16x11 family room with a classic brick fireplace adorned with period sconces. To the left is a separate dining area. The darling kitchen has a French motif complete with a brick façade and an eat-in area. Additional amenities include two 12x11 bedrooms, built-ins, large utility room, refrigerator, screened in porch, HUGE backyard, lovely canopy trees and storage shed located near Lake Worth Lake and Marina. *NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Lydick Lane have any available units?
1024 Lydick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 1024 Lydick Lane have?
Some of 1024 Lydick Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Lydick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Lydick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Lydick Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1024 Lydick Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Oaks.
Does 1024 Lydick Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1024 Lydick Lane offers parking.
Does 1024 Lydick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Lydick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Lydick Lane have a pool?
No, 1024 Lydick Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Lydick Lane have accessible units?
No, 1024 Lydick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Lydick Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 Lydick Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 Lydick Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 Lydick Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

