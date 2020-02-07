1024 Lydick Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 2-1-1 in River Oaks, Castleberry ISD! Charming details, beautiful hardwood floors, spacious rooms, neutral colors and loads of character in this cute, cute home! Walk into the 16x11 family room with a classic brick fireplace adorned with period sconces. To the left is a separate dining area. The darling kitchen has a French motif complete with a brick façade and an eat-in area. Additional amenities include two 12x11 bedrooms, built-ins, large utility room, refrigerator, screened in porch, HUGE backyard, lovely canopy trees and storage shed located near Lake Worth Lake and Marina. *NO PETS