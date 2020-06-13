Apartment List
/
TX
/
richmond
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:18 AM

54 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Richmond, TX

Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 06:46pm
Converse
42 Units Available
Satori at Long Meadow
5830 Meadow Ranch Parkway, Richmond, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1548 sqft
Welcome to Satori at Long Meadow Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Richmond, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Lakemont
20 Units Available
Cortland Lakemont
7115 S Mason Rd, Richmond, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1263 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom units have gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool and dog park on site. Its prime location offers easy access to the Houston-Woodlands-Sugar Land area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
18 Units Available
Grand Fountain
23702 FM 1093, Richmond, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1413 sqft
Community amenities include a clubhouse, gated access, and a fitness center. Apartments include dining areas, bathtubs, and built-in desks and shelves. Located off Grand Parkway and Westpark Tollway.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
16 Units Available
Cortland Sugar Land
5200 Point West Circle, Richmond, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1558 sqft
A modern, updated community. Near public transportation, parks and schools. Resort-like pool, communal game room. Updated interiors with open floor plans and modern kitchens. Lots of green space.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
21 Units Available
Encore Grand Mission
19221 Beechnut Rd, Richmond, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1227 sqft
Just minutes from prime shopping, dining and entertainment venues, as well as award-winning schools. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, internet cafe, pool, outdoor grill and dog park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
26 Units Available
Allora Bella Terra
12240 Bella Terra Center Way, Richmond, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1525 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Onsite amenities include clubhouse, internet cafe, media room, pool and gym. Located next to Highway 99 and Westpark Tollway. Near Katy Mills Mall and Shoppes of Bella Terra.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
29 Units Available
Palms at Cinco Ranch
23600 FM 1093, Richmond, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1467 sqft
Prime location near Grand Parkway, close to La Centerra, Katy Mills Mall and CityCentre. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, Cycle Studio, Puptown dog park, tanning salon and more. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Arium Wildwood
22155 Wildwood Park Rd, Richmond, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1380 sqft
With easy access to I-69, ARIUM Wildwood Apartments offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each unit features air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, and designer interiors.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
New Territory
32 Units Available
Broadstone New Territory
5555 New Territory Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1353 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy tennis, swimming and volleyball on site. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Sugarland Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Echelon on 99
19400 W Bellfort, Pecan Grove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1395 sqft
Luxurious units include fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Located right off Highway 99 to give easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment and the Energy Corridor. Gym, coffee bar, pool and hot tub on site.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
155 Units Available
Springs at Summer Park
7210 Reading Road, Rosenberg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1371 sqft
Convenience and flexibility are key when you're looking for a new apartment. Springs at Summer Park caters to that desire with our luxury studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments located in Rosenberg, Texas near Richmond & Sugar Land.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Regency at First Colony
225 Fluor Daniel Dr, Sugar Land, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1338 sqft
Abundant counter and cabinet space in the kitchens and bathrooms. Tropical pool with fountains and palm trees. Gas grills and shaded picnic areas. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 04:50am
9 Units Available
Fountains of Rosenberg
3419 Fountains Dr, Rosenberg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1156 sqft
Just off I-69 in Rosenberg, minutes to George Bush Park and Gordon Ranch. Multiple floor plans with features including safety blinds, gourmet kitchens and premium carpet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4402 Wild Rose Hill
4402 Wild Rose Hill Lane, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1138 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6915 Myrtle Flower Court
6915 Myrtle Flower Court, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1572 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,572 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Richmond
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
32 Units Available
Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch
2495 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1418 sqft
Open floorplans flooded with natural light. Designer fixtures, including pendant and track lighting.Resort-style pool with brick sundeck. Minutes to George Bush Park.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 08:43pm
8 Units Available
Matthew Ridge
14551 Beechnut St, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,148
1167 sqft
Matthew Ridge is a wonderfully affordable community highlighting the best of everything you're lookng for in an apartment home. Matthew Ridge includes many of the "extras" that make life extraordinarily enjoyable.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
333 Units Available
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1342 sqft
We are now offering in person tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available.Ascend at Tamarron welcomes a contemporary twist to Katy's historic charm. Here, relaxation is second to none.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
34 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
23 Units Available
Shadowbrooke
1025 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1375 sqft
Comfortable units within an artfully landscaped environment. Enjoy a volleyball court, playground and pool on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Riverbend Country Club and Lost Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
41 Units Available
Falcon Landing
3300 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1598 sqft
Located less than five miles from downtown Katy, right off Falcon Landing Boulevard. Deluxe townhouses including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private balcony. Property boasts a lake with courtyards, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
The Life at Westpark
14100 Rio Bonito Rd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,044
1065 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at West Park! Situated in the heart of the West Oaks area of Houston, Texas, the stunning and spacious two, three, four and five-bedroom floor plans raise the bar of excellence in apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
24 Units Available
Montage at Cinco Ranch
24333 Cinco Terrace Dr, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1349 sqft
Pet-friendly with a well maintained fenced dog park. Luxurious studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments with on-site pools and BBQ. Conveniently located near shopping centers like Kroger and Walmart. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:07pm
15 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
10441 Spring Green Blvd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1530 sqft
Plenty of space in every home with ten-foot ceilings, full-sized washer and dryer, and large walk-in closets. Twentysix acre lake with walking trails wraps around three sides of the community.

June 2020 Richmond Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Richmond Rent Report. Richmond rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richmond rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Richmond Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Richmond Rent Report. Richmond rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richmond rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Richmond rents decline sharply over the past month

Richmond rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Richmond stand at $1000 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,224 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Richmond's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Richmond over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Richmond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Richmond, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Richmond is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Richmond's median two-bedroom rent of $1,224 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Richmond.
    • While rents in Richmond fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Richmond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Richmond.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRichmond 3 BedroomsRichmond Accessible ApartmentsRichmond Apartments under $1,000
    Richmond Apartments under $900Richmond Apartments with BalconyRichmond Apartments with GarageRichmond Apartments with GymRichmond Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRichmond Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Richmond Apartments with ParkingRichmond Apartments with PoolRichmond Apartments with Washer-DryerRichmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRichmond Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
    Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXBay City, TXJersey Village, TX
    Seabrook, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXWharton, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
    San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
    Baylor College of Medicine