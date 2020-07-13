218 Apartments for rent in Richland Hills, TX with parking

It's hard to find information about the history of Richland Hills, Texas. That's because, although it's an older and more established suburb of Fort Worth, the land it's on used to be part of Birdville. Are there a lot of birds here? Nope. Birdville was named for a Texas Rangers captain named Jonathan Bird.

Today, Richland Hills still retains a slight resemblance to its earlier history with a school district still named Birdville. And while the area is older and pretty well built out, especially compared to the rest of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, it's still a desirable place to live because it's so conveniently located to the popular Mid-Cities area of the northeastern Fort Worth suburbs. House rent is almost shockingly cheap compared with the rest of the area because the houses are older, but you don't have to pay for that cost savings with a higher crime rate. Safety and comfort in the Fort Worth area -- are you ready to sign up yet? See more