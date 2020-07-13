218 Apartments for rent in Richland Hills, TX with parking
It's hard to find information about the history of Richland Hills, Texas. That's because, although it's an older and more established suburb of Fort Worth, the land it's on used to be part of Birdville. Are there a lot of birds here? Nope. Birdville was named for a Texas Rangers captain named Jonathan Bird.
Today, Richland Hills still retains a slight resemblance to its earlier history with a school district still named Birdville. And while the area is older and pretty well built out, especially compared to the rest of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, it's still a desirable place to live because it's so conveniently located to the popular Mid-Cities area of the northeastern Fort Worth suburbs. House rent is almost shockingly cheap compared with the rest of the area because the houses are older, but you don't have to pay for that cost savings with a higher crime rate. Safety and comfort in the Fort Worth area -- are you ready to sign up yet? See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Richland Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.