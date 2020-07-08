All apartments in Richland Hills
Find more places like 7617 Brooks Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland Hills, TX
/
7617 Brooks Ave
Last updated September 5 2019 at 8:02 PM

7617 Brooks Ave

7617 Brooks Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richland Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7617 Brooks Avenue, Richland Hills, TX 76118
Richland Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath and 2 car garage home in Richland Hills. This home features hardwood floors throughout and a completely remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. You will love the large backyard and how much space this home provides. Application fee $35 per adult. Security Deposit $1475

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7617 Brooks Ave have any available units?
7617 Brooks Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 7617 Brooks Ave have?
Some of 7617 Brooks Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7617 Brooks Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7617 Brooks Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7617 Brooks Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7617 Brooks Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7617 Brooks Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7617 Brooks Ave offers parking.
Does 7617 Brooks Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7617 Brooks Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7617 Brooks Ave have a pool?
No, 7617 Brooks Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7617 Brooks Ave have accessible units?
No, 7617 Brooks Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7617 Brooks Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7617 Brooks Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7617 Brooks Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7617 Brooks Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation West
612 Booth Calloway
Richland Hills, TX 76118
32Ten on the Blvd
3216 Ash Park Dr
Richland Hills, TX 76118
North Hills Place
3817 Booth Calloway
Richland Hills, TX 76118
Creek on Callway
3830 Booth Calloway Rd
Richland Hills, TX 76118

Similar Pages

Richland Hills 1 BedroomsRichland Hills 2 Bedrooms
Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingRichland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Richland Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX
Saginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District