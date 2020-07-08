7617 Brooks Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath and 2 car garage home in Richland Hills. This home features hardwood floors throughout and a completely remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. You will love the large backyard and how much space this home provides. Application fee $35 per adult. Security Deposit $1475