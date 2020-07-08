7617 Brooks Avenue, Richland Hills, TX 76118 Richland Hills
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath and 2 car garage home in Richland Hills. This home features hardwood floors throughout and a completely remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. You will love the large backyard and how much space this home provides. Application fee $35 per adult. Security Deposit $1475
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7617 Brooks Ave have any available units?
7617 Brooks Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 7617 Brooks Ave have?
Some of 7617 Brooks Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7617 Brooks Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7617 Brooks Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7617 Brooks Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7617 Brooks Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7617 Brooks Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7617 Brooks Ave offers parking.
Does 7617 Brooks Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7617 Brooks Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7617 Brooks Ave have a pool?
No, 7617 Brooks Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7617 Brooks Ave have accessible units?
No, 7617 Brooks Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7617 Brooks Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7617 Brooks Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7617 Brooks Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7617 Brooks Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
