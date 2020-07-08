All apartments in Richland Hills
Find more places like 6700 Reeves Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland Hills, TX
/
6700 Reeves Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6700 Reeves Street

6700 Reeves Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richland Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6700 Reeves Street, Richland Hills, TX 76118
Richland Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1600 is the rent- owner is running a ONE MONTH SPECIAL! Your first month is free

** $1466 is the average rent over one year with the special

Upscale and Urban: Cozy, Naturally well lit 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in a Causal Community. Close to shopping markets, food places, and large parks. New appliances and hardwood flooring throughout. Pet -friendly with a large backyard. Utilities are not included.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6700 Reeves Street have any available units?
6700 Reeves Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
Is 6700 Reeves Street currently offering any rent specials?
6700 Reeves Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6700 Reeves Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6700 Reeves Street is pet friendly.
Does 6700 Reeves Street offer parking?
No, 6700 Reeves Street does not offer parking.
Does 6700 Reeves Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6700 Reeves Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6700 Reeves Street have a pool?
No, 6700 Reeves Street does not have a pool.
Does 6700 Reeves Street have accessible units?
No, 6700 Reeves Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6700 Reeves Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6700 Reeves Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6700 Reeves Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6700 Reeves Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

32Ten on the Blvd
3216 Ash Park Dr
Richland Hills, TX 76118
North Hills Place
3817 Booth Calloway
Richland Hills, TX 76118
Creek on Callway
3830 Booth Calloway Rd
Richland Hills, TX 76118
Plantation West
612 Booth Calloway
Richland Hills, TX 76118

Similar Pages

Richland Hills 1 BedroomsRichland Hills 2 Bedrooms
Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingRichland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Richland Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX
Saginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District