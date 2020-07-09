All apartments in Richland Hills
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:12 AM

2833 Kingsbury Avenue

2833 Kingsbury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2833 Kingsbury Avenue, Richland Hills, TX 76118
Richland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently renovated, move in ready, worry-free home with large back yard and 23'x12' patio. This home is nestled away in a quiet neighborhood, but located less than 5 minutes from the highway in the center of the metroplex! The elementary school is in the neighborhood, along with Rosebud Park. Huge backyard with mature trees for shade and relaxation.
In 2018 this home received new HVAC system, upgraded electrical, foundation repaired, new roof, new water heater, renovated kitchen and bathrooms. You and your family will be able to enjoy this home for years to come without the stress of completing major repairs. This one is also for Sale! Don't wait to see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2833 Kingsbury Avenue have any available units?
2833 Kingsbury Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 2833 Kingsbury Avenue have?
Some of 2833 Kingsbury Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2833 Kingsbury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2833 Kingsbury Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2833 Kingsbury Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2833 Kingsbury Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland Hills.
Does 2833 Kingsbury Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2833 Kingsbury Avenue offers parking.
Does 2833 Kingsbury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2833 Kingsbury Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2833 Kingsbury Avenue have a pool?
No, 2833 Kingsbury Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2833 Kingsbury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2833 Kingsbury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2833 Kingsbury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2833 Kingsbury Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2833 Kingsbury Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2833 Kingsbury Avenue has units with air conditioning.

