2833 Kingsbury Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Recently renovated, move in ready, worry-free home with large back yard and 23'x12' patio. This home is nestled away in a quiet neighborhood, but located less than 5 minutes from the highway in the center of the metroplex! The elementary school is in the neighborhood, along with Rosebud Park. Huge backyard with mature trees for shade and relaxation.

In 2018 this home received new HVAC system, upgraded electrical, foundation repaired, new roof, new water heater, renovated kitchen and bathrooms. You and your family will be able to enjoy this home for years to come without the stress of completing major repairs. This one is also for Sale! Don't wait to see it!