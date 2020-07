Amenities

GREAT FIND in Birdsville ISD! 3bedroom home with tons of upgrades. This home has beautiful engineered floors, granite in kitchen and bathrooms, a sunroom, and a large fenced backyard with 2 storage sheds. Home will have monitored security that is included in the rent. Yard work will be done by management company at an extra $80 monthly fee.