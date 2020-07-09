2805 Ash Park Drive

Amenities

Cute 2-1-1 car garage and detached 2 car garage located behind fenced gate with separate drive for generous parking. Large covered patio for outdoor fun overlooks fenced yard. Refrigerator stays and gas stove. Outdoor pets only per owner. Lease application attached. $40.00 for all over 18 years old. Cash or Money order to Robin Ray only. No checks. FACEBOOK SCAM --CAN ONLY LEASE THRU AGENT AND ENGLISH REALTY!!

