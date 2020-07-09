2805 Ash Park Drive, Richland Hills, TX 76118 Richland Park
Cute 2-1-1 car garage and detached 2 car garage located behind fenced gate with separate drive for generous parking. Large covered patio for outdoor fun overlooks fenced yard. Refrigerator stays and gas stove. Outdoor pets only per owner. Lease application attached. $40.00 for all over 18 years old. Cash or Money order to Robin Ray only. No checks. FACEBOOK SCAM --CAN ONLY LEASE THRU AGENT AND ENGLISH REALTY!! Vacant on Combo. Call and go Show
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
