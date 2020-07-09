All apartments in Richland Hills
Find more places like 2805 Ash Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland Hills, TX
/
2805 Ash Park Drive
Last updated April 13 2020 at 12:57 AM

2805 Ash Park Drive

2805 Ash Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richland Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2805 Ash Park Drive, Richland Hills, TX 76118
Richland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute 2-1-1 car garage and detached 2 car garage located behind fenced gate with separate drive for generous parking. Large covered patio for outdoor fun overlooks fenced yard. Refrigerator stays and gas stove. Outdoor pets only per owner. Lease application attached. $40.00 for all over 18 years old. Cash or Money order to Robin Ray only. No checks. FACEBOOK SCAM --CAN ONLY LEASE THRU AGENT AND ENGLISH REALTY!!
Vacant on Combo. Call and go Show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Ash Park Drive have any available units?
2805 Ash Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 2805 Ash Park Drive have?
Some of 2805 Ash Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Ash Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Ash Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Ash Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2805 Ash Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2805 Ash Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2805 Ash Park Drive offers parking.
Does 2805 Ash Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Ash Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Ash Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2805 Ash Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Ash Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2805 Ash Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Ash Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2805 Ash Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 Ash Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2805 Ash Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Hills Place
3817 Booth Calloway
Richland Hills, TX 76118
Plantation West
612 Booth Calloway
Richland Hills, TX 76118
Creek on Callway
3830 Booth Calloway Rd
Richland Hills, TX 76118
32Ten on the Blvd
3216 Ash Park Dr
Richland Hills, TX 76118

Similar Pages

Richland Hills 1 BedroomsRichland Hills 2 Bedrooms
Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingRichland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Richland Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX
Saginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District