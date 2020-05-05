608 Aspen Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Check out this Fantastic 2 Story Home that Sits in a Cul-de-sac with a Spacious Floor Plan*Stunning Archways throughout this home*Great Location with easy access to IH35, Restaurants & Shopping*Formal Dining & Living off the Entry...use one as a Study*Large Living Room with a Cast Stone Fireplace & Wood Floors opens to the Kitchen with a Breakfast Bar*Kitchen has tons of Counter Space & Cabinets*Huge Master Bedroom Downstairs with Wood Floors & a Spacious Bathroom with a Garden Tub & Separate Shower*All other Bedrooms are Up*Living Room Upstairs for the kids*Large Secondary Bedrooms*This is a Great Home to Rent in a Fantastic Location! HOME IS VACANT & READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!