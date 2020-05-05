All apartments in Red Oak
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:30 AM

608 Aspen Court

608 Aspen Court · No Longer Available
Location

608 Aspen Court, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out this Fantastic 2 Story Home that Sits in a Cul-de-sac with a Spacious Floor Plan*Stunning Archways throughout this home*Great Location with easy access to IH35, Restaurants & Shopping*Formal Dining & Living off the Entry...use one as a Study*Large Living Room with a Cast Stone Fireplace & Wood Floors opens to the Kitchen with a Breakfast Bar*Kitchen has tons of Counter Space & Cabinets*Huge Master Bedroom Downstairs with Wood Floors & a Spacious Bathroom with a Garden Tub & Separate Shower*All other Bedrooms are Up*Living Room Upstairs for the kids*Large Secondary Bedrooms*This is a Great Home to Rent in a Fantastic Location! HOME IS VACANT & READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Aspen Court have any available units?
608 Aspen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 608 Aspen Court have?
Some of 608 Aspen Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Aspen Court currently offering any rent specials?
608 Aspen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Aspen Court pet-friendly?
No, 608 Aspen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Oak.
Does 608 Aspen Court offer parking?
Yes, 608 Aspen Court offers parking.
Does 608 Aspen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Aspen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Aspen Court have a pool?
No, 608 Aspen Court does not have a pool.
Does 608 Aspen Court have accessible units?
No, 608 Aspen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Aspen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Aspen Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Aspen Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 Aspen Court does not have units with air conditioning.

