600 Aspen Court

Amenities
Red Oak ISD 3-2-2 on corner lot. Convenient access to I-35. Laminate and tile floors in living areas. Tidy fenced back yard. Blinds thru out. Master has separate shower and tub, walk in closet. Laundry room. Garage with openers. Clean and comfy. Property located in HOA. Landlord will pay HOA dues. Tenant responsible for yard maintenance. No vouchers. No smoking. No above ground pools. Pets on case by case. No trampolines. Tenant and Tenant agent to verify information and schools. Background and credit check done. Verifiable employment and rental history required.
Each applicant must have an individual email address in order to authorize background check. $40 app fee for each person 18 or older.