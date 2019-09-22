600 Aspen Court

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Red Oak ISD 3-2-2 on corner lot. Convenient access to I-35. Laminate and tile floors in living areas. Tidy fenced back yard. Blinds thru out. Master has separate shower and tub, walk in closet. Laundry room. Garage with openers. Clean and comfy. Property located in HOA. Landlord will pay HOA dues. Tenant responsible for yard maintenance. No vouchers. No smoking. No above ground pools. Pets on case by case. No trampolines. Tenant and Tenant agent to verify information and schools. Background and credit check done. Verifiable employment and rental history required.



Each applicant must have an individual email address in order to authorize background check. $40 app fee for each person 18 or older.