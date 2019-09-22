All apartments in Red Oak
Last updated September 22 2019 at 11:03 PM

600 Aspen Court

600 Aspen Court · No Longer Available
Location

600 Aspen Court, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Red Oak ISD 3-2-2 on corner lot. Convenient access to I-35. Laminate and tile floors in living areas. Tidy fenced back yard. Blinds thru out. Master has separate shower and tub, walk in closet. Laundry room. Garage with openers. Clean and comfy. Property located in HOA. Landlord will pay HOA dues. Tenant responsible for yard maintenance. No vouchers. No smoking. No above ground pools. Pets on case by case. No trampolines. Tenant and Tenant agent to verify information and schools. Background and credit check done. Verifiable employment and rental history required.

Each applicant must have an individual email address in order to authorize background check. $40 app fee for each person 18 or older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Aspen Court have any available units?
600 Aspen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 600 Aspen Court have?
Some of 600 Aspen Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Aspen Court currently offering any rent specials?
600 Aspen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Aspen Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 Aspen Court is pet friendly.
Does 600 Aspen Court offer parking?
Yes, 600 Aspen Court offers parking.
Does 600 Aspen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Aspen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Aspen Court have a pool?
Yes, 600 Aspen Court has a pool.
Does 600 Aspen Court have accessible units?
No, 600 Aspen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Aspen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Aspen Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Aspen Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Aspen Court does not have units with air conditioning.

