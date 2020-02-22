All apartments in Red Oak
Find more places like 401 Pecan Hollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Red Oak, TX
/
401 Pecan Hollow Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

401 Pecan Hollow Drive

401 Pecan Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

401 Pecan Hollow Drive, Red Oak, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This move in ready home is a show stopper!!! This stunning 4 bed and 2 bath single family home is over 2300 sq ft.
From the beautiful swing on the front porch, to the open concept kitchen and living space to the large landscaped backyard with a covered patio, outside island and grill, and storage that you crave for. This home is perfect and plenty of space for those family and friends gatherings. Recent updates include fresh paint, updated laminated flooring, updated carpet, and updated fencing. This house has so much to offer. Schedule your showing today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Pecan Hollow Drive have any available units?
401 Pecan Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Oak, TX.
What amenities does 401 Pecan Hollow Drive have?
Some of 401 Pecan Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Pecan Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
401 Pecan Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Pecan Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 401 Pecan Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Oak.
Does 401 Pecan Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 401 Pecan Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 401 Pecan Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Pecan Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Pecan Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 401 Pecan Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 401 Pecan Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 401 Pecan Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Pecan Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Pecan Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Pecan Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Pecan Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWaxahachie, TXDeSoto, TXEnnis, TXCedar Hill, TXMidlothian, TXDuncanville, TX
Balch Springs, TXMansfield, TXForney, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXRockwall, TXTerrell, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXCorsicana, TXHurst, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District