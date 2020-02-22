401 Pecan Hollow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This move in ready home is a show stopper!!! This stunning 4 bed and 2 bath single family home is over 2300 sq ft.

From the beautiful swing on the front porch, to the open concept kitchen and living space to the large landscaped backyard with a covered patio, outside island and grill, and storage that you crave for. This home is perfect and plenty of space for those family and friends gatherings. Recent updates include fresh paint, updated laminated flooring, updated carpet, and updated fencing. This house has so much to offer. Schedule your showing today!!!