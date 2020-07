Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enjoy Peaceful Country Setting in Red Oak! 3 Bedrooms.2 Bath, Over sized Garage on over an acre.

Perfect Spot for Kids and Pets!

3rd Bedroom can be additional living space for kids to play! Laundry located in the Hallway.

House includes, Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave. Built in Hutch for storage. Pets allowed, but a non refundable deposit for each pet is required.