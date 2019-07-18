8928 Deadwood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great two story 3 Bedroom home in the beautiful master planned development of Cross Oak Ranch. Wonderful decorative glass front door leads to 2 story entry and staircase with iron spindles. Ceramic tile through first floor for easy care! Family room has nice wood burning fireplace and open to dining and kitchen. Granite, rich wood cabinets, decorative backsplash and stainless appliances complete a great look in the kitchen. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms and game room. Master suite has nice walk in closet, garden tub, 2 sinks and separate shower. Covered patio in back overlooks a nice sized yard. Nice amenities in Cross Oak Ranch complete the excellent feel for a great place to call home!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.