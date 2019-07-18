All apartments in Providence
Last updated July 18 2019 at 2:58 AM

8928 Deadwood Lane

8928 Deadwood Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8928 Deadwood Ln, Providence, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great two story 3 Bedroom home in the beautiful master planned development of Cross Oak Ranch. Wonderful decorative glass front door leads to 2 story entry and staircase with iron spindles. Ceramic tile through first floor for easy care! Family room has nice wood burning fireplace and open to dining and kitchen. Granite, rich wood cabinets, decorative backsplash and stainless appliances complete a great look in the kitchen. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms and game room. Master suite has nice walk in closet, garden tub, 2 sinks and separate shower. Covered patio in back overlooks a nice sized yard. Nice amenities in Cross Oak Ranch complete the excellent feel for a great place to call home!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8928 Deadwood Lane have any available units?
8928 Deadwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence, TX.
What amenities does 8928 Deadwood Lane have?
Some of 8928 Deadwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8928 Deadwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8928 Deadwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8928 Deadwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8928 Deadwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8928 Deadwood Lane offer parking?
No, 8928 Deadwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8928 Deadwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8928 Deadwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8928 Deadwood Lane have a pool?
No, 8928 Deadwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8928 Deadwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 8928 Deadwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8928 Deadwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8928 Deadwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8928 Deadwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8928 Deadwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

