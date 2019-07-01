All apartments in Providence
8808 Deadwood Lane
8808 Deadwood Lane

8808 Deadwood Ln · No Longer Available
8808 Deadwood Ln, Providence, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
Stunning 3 year old home in Cross Oak Ranch! MOVE IN READY home in pristine condition. Wood floors, wrought iron staircase, gorgeous foyer, 2 living areas, split bedrooms. Spacious chef's kitchen w-granite counters, SS appl, big breakfast bar. refrigerator included. Family room with WBFP. Master has spa-like bath, sep shower, dual vanities, big WI closet. Gameroom up w-extra storage storage; 2 bedrooms share a Jack&Jill bath. Relaxing backyard w-covered & uncovered patios, raised gardens. Enjoy ducks, cranes around catch & release lake. 15 min to Little Elm, Frisco, HWY 380, shopping, dining, Lake Ray Roberts. GREAT price for all this home has! Landlord pays for mowing and HOA dues. Avail Sept 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8808 Deadwood Lane have any available units?
8808 Deadwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence, TX.
What amenities does 8808 Deadwood Lane have?
Some of 8808 Deadwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8808 Deadwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8808 Deadwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8808 Deadwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8808 Deadwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 8808 Deadwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8808 Deadwood Lane offers parking.
Does 8808 Deadwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8808 Deadwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8808 Deadwood Lane have a pool?
No, 8808 Deadwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8808 Deadwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 8808 Deadwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8808 Deadwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8808 Deadwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8808 Deadwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8808 Deadwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

