8808 Deadwood Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub

Stunning 3 year old home in Cross Oak Ranch! MOVE IN READY home in pristine condition. Wood floors, wrought iron staircase, gorgeous foyer, 2 living areas, split bedrooms. Spacious chef's kitchen w-granite counters, SS appl, big breakfast bar. refrigerator included. Family room with WBFP. Master has spa-like bath, sep shower, dual vanities, big WI closet. Gameroom up w-extra storage storage; 2 bedrooms share a Jack&Jill bath. Relaxing backyard w-covered & uncovered patios, raised gardens. Enjoy ducks, cranes around catch & release lake. 15 min to Little Elm, Frisco, HWY 380, shopping, dining, Lake Ray Roberts. GREAT price for all this home has! Landlord pays for mowing and HOA dues. Avail Sept 1