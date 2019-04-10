All apartments in Providence Village
Last updated April 10 2019 at 9:27 AM

9909 Lakeview Drive

9909 Lakeview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9909 Lakeview Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Charming, move in ready house, on a corner lot, and in a great school district . A good sized living area flows into the kitchen as you walk in. Big master bedroom, and a master bath with a separate shower and tub, and a double vanity. A ton of space for the kids upstairs, with a second living or game area which is decorated nicely with reclaimed wood on the wall. New Carpet and New sod at front and back yard. All of this in a resort style community with mini-water park, gym, ponds, parks, and an easy commute to DFW tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9909 Lakeview Drive have any available units?
9909 Lakeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 9909 Lakeview Drive have?
Some of 9909 Lakeview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9909 Lakeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9909 Lakeview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9909 Lakeview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9909 Lakeview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 9909 Lakeview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9909 Lakeview Drive offers parking.
Does 9909 Lakeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9909 Lakeview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9909 Lakeview Drive have a pool?
No, 9909 Lakeview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9909 Lakeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 9909 Lakeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9909 Lakeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9909 Lakeview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9909 Lakeview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9909 Lakeview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

