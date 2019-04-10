9909 Lakeview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym fireplace microwave carpet

Charming, move in ready house, on a corner lot, and in a great school district . A good sized living area flows into the kitchen as you walk in. Big master bedroom, and a master bath with a separate shower and tub, and a double vanity. A ton of space for the kids upstairs, with a second living or game area which is decorated nicely with reclaimed wood on the wall. New Carpet and New sod at front and back yard. All of this in a resort style community with mini-water park, gym, ponds, parks, and an easy commute to DFW tollway.