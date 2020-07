9865 Birch Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

RARE 4 BEDROOM 2.1 BATHROOM IN SOUGHT AFTER PROVIDENCE! OPEN FLOOR PLAN GREAT FOR A FAMILY AND ENTERTAINING. GREAT SIZE KITCHEN WITH APPLIANCES, CERAMIC TILE FLOORS, BREAKFAST BAR, WALK IN PANTRY, PLENTY OF COUNTER AND CABINET SPACE. FAMILY ROOM COMPLETE WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. BEDROOMS OFFER WALK IN CLOSETS, AND THE PRIVATE MASTER BEDROOM HAS DUAL SINKS, GARDEN TUB, LINEN CLOSET AND MEDICINE CABINET. BALCONY, COVERED PORCH, 2 CAR GARAGE, AND CEILING FANS. COMMUNITY OFFERS, PARKS, POOLS, JOGGING BIKE PATH, PLAYGROUND, SCHOOLS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE, AND PRIVATE LAKE. WHAT MORE COULD YOU ASK FOR!