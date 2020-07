Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

EXCELLENT home in the Providence Village! This Beautiful Colonial design features 4 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms and master down. Open floor plan. Community features school in walking distance, ponds for fishing and a HUGE community pool and fitness center! This family friendly subdivision has plenty of activities for the children year round. New carpet will install at next WEEK.