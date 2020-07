Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Extremely Nice! Wood floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite counter tops,covered porch, designer colors and includes refrigerator, washer and dryer! Large Master and 2 br up with big eat in kitchen and breakfast bar overlooking formal dining and living area. This is a great property! (photos are from before current tenant move-in. Tenant is in process of moving!)