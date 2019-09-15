All apartments in Providence Village
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:29 AM

9818 Maple Drive

9818 Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9818 Maple Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
IMMACULATE, well-loved home. Cozy Cape Cod home in highly sought after Providence Village! This home is open with a lot of windows and natural light, with 3 bedrooms and space for an office. Distressed hardwood flooring throughout living room, office, and master are a beautiful upgrade to this immaculate home. Back patio is a perfect place for entertaining. Providence Elementary is behind the house...no neighbors. Close proximity to school, the soccer field, playgrounds, pool, and trails! This home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9818 Maple Drive have any available units?
9818 Maple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 9818 Maple Drive have?
Some of 9818 Maple Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9818 Maple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9818 Maple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9818 Maple Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9818 Maple Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 9818 Maple Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9818 Maple Drive offers parking.
Does 9818 Maple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9818 Maple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9818 Maple Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9818 Maple Drive has a pool.
Does 9818 Maple Drive have accessible units?
No, 9818 Maple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9818 Maple Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9818 Maple Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9818 Maple Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9818 Maple Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

