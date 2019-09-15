9818 Maple Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool

IMMACULATE, well-loved home. Cozy Cape Cod home in highly sought after Providence Village! This home is open with a lot of windows and natural light, with 3 bedrooms and space for an office. Distressed hardwood flooring throughout living room, office, and master are a beautiful upgrade to this immaculate home. Back patio is a perfect place for entertaining. Providence Elementary is behind the house...no neighbors. Close proximity to school, the soccer field, playgrounds, pool, and trails! This home has it all!