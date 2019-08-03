9512 Cape Cod Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath homes with stunning pond views. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen opens to the living area and features stainless appliances, granite counters, 42in. cabinets and lots of storage. Upstairs master suite features a spacious walk out balcony with beautiful views of the pond and fountains. Spacious office with French doors located on the first floor. Large fenced backyard features an enclosed patio and a storage shed. Walking distance to highly rated schools. Community features pool, parks, tennis courts, and basketball.