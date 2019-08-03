All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 9512 Cape Cod Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
9512 Cape Cod Boulevard
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:20 AM

9512 Cape Cod Boulevard

9512 Cape Cod Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9512 Cape Cod Boulevard, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath homes with stunning pond views. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen opens to the living area and features stainless appliances, granite counters, 42in. cabinets and lots of storage. Upstairs master suite features a spacious walk out balcony with beautiful views of the pond and fountains. Spacious office with French doors located on the first floor. Large fenced backyard features an enclosed patio and a storage shed. Walking distance to highly rated schools. Community features pool, parks, tennis courts, and basketball.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9512 Cape Cod Boulevard have any available units?
9512 Cape Cod Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 9512 Cape Cod Boulevard have?
Some of 9512 Cape Cod Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9512 Cape Cod Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9512 Cape Cod Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9512 Cape Cod Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 9512 Cape Cod Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 9512 Cape Cod Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9512 Cape Cod Boulevard offers parking.
Does 9512 Cape Cod Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9512 Cape Cod Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9512 Cape Cod Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 9512 Cape Cod Boulevard has a pool.
Does 9512 Cape Cod Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9512 Cape Cod Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9512 Cape Cod Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9512 Cape Cod Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 9512 Cape Cod Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 9512 Cape Cod Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXAubrey, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXKrum, TXSouthlake, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXRoanoke, TXFairview, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District