Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave Property Amenities basketball court game room pool tennis court

Spacious 4 beds, 2.5 bath home with game room nestled in Providence Village. The formal dining room greets you upon entrance in this home with a walkway to the open concept of the kitchen and living room. Nice kitchen with walk in pantry. Master down with garden tub and separate shower. Super large game room upstairs. Walking distance to highly rated Aubrey ISD school and pool. Community features pool, parks, tennis, and basketball.