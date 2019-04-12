9236 Blackstone Drive

Amenities
Great open layout spacious newer house in highly sought after Providence Village....enjoy endless amenities provided by Providence Village - club house, pools, lakes-ponds, play areas, tennis courts. Very active communities with a lot of events for everyone to enjoy during the year!.... 4 Bedrooms, Kitchen with SS appliances, upgraded Lighting fixtures, Large Island, open to spacious family room with a fireplace. Grab it before someone else does. 2 PETS ALLOWED. PET DEPOSIT IS $300 PER PET. LL DECISION ON PET IS FINAL. LISTING INFORMATION IS BEST TO LA KNOWLEDGE BUT NOT GUARANTEED FOR THE ACCURACY.