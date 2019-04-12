All apartments in Providence Village
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:47 AM

9236 Blackstone Drive

9236 Blackstone Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9236 Blackstone Dr, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Great open layout spacious newer house in highly sought after Providence Village....enjoy endless amenities provided by Providence Village - club house, pools, lakes-ponds, play areas, tennis courts. Very active communities with a lot of events for everyone to enjoy during the year!.... 4 Bedrooms, Kitchen with SS appliances, upgraded Lighting fixtures, Large Island, open to spacious family room with a fireplace. Grab it before someone else does. 2 PETS ALLOWED. PET DEPOSIT IS $300 PER PET. LL DECISION ON PET IS FINAL. LISTING INFORMATION IS BEST TO LA KNOWLEDGE BUT NOT GUARANTEED FOR THE ACCURACY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9236 Blackstone Drive have any available units?
9236 Blackstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 9236 Blackstone Drive have?
Some of 9236 Blackstone Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9236 Blackstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9236 Blackstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9236 Blackstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9236 Blackstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9236 Blackstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9236 Blackstone Drive offers parking.
Does 9236 Blackstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9236 Blackstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9236 Blackstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9236 Blackstone Drive has a pool.
Does 9236 Blackstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 9236 Blackstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9236 Blackstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9236 Blackstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9236 Blackstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9236 Blackstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

