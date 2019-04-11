All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 9180 Benevolent Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
9180 Benevolent Court
Last updated April 11 2019 at 9:36 PM

9180 Benevolent Court

9180 Benevolent Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9180 Benevolent Ct, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
game room
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful cape code style 2 story house located in popular subdivision of Harbor Village at Providence with Aubrey ISD and offers large covered front porch . This fabulous home offers gourmet kitchen with large island and lots of cabinets . All bedrooms along with nice size gameroom in second floor with walk out balcony . Master suite offers sitting area , Master bath has garden tub , double vanities , over sized separate shower and walking closet1 specious pool size backyard with setting deck area and patio will be perfect for entertainment .
Subdivision offers Community pool , club house , basketball and tennis court , beautiful ponds with water fountain , playground and walking paths .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9180 Benevolent Court have any available units?
9180 Benevolent Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 9180 Benevolent Court have?
Some of 9180 Benevolent Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9180 Benevolent Court currently offering any rent specials?
9180 Benevolent Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9180 Benevolent Court pet-friendly?
No, 9180 Benevolent Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 9180 Benevolent Court offer parking?
No, 9180 Benevolent Court does not offer parking.
Does 9180 Benevolent Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9180 Benevolent Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9180 Benevolent Court have a pool?
Yes, 9180 Benevolent Court has a pool.
Does 9180 Benevolent Court have accessible units?
No, 9180 Benevolent Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9180 Benevolent Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9180 Benevolent Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9180 Benevolent Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9180 Benevolent Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXAubrey, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXKrum, TXSouthlake, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXRoanoke, TXFairview, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District