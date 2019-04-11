9180 Benevolent Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse game room playground pool tennis court

Beautiful cape code style 2 story house located in popular subdivision of Harbor Village at Providence with Aubrey ISD and offers large covered front porch . This fabulous home offers gourmet kitchen with large island and lots of cabinets . All bedrooms along with nice size gameroom in second floor with walk out balcony . Master suite offers sitting area , Master bath has garden tub , double vanities , over sized separate shower and walking closet1 specious pool size backyard with setting deck area and patio will be perfect for entertainment .

Subdivision offers Community pool , club house , basketball and tennis court , beautiful ponds with water fountain , playground and walking paths .