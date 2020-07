Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Nice clean corner lot house walking distance to so many amenities that Providence Village offers. Walking distance to elementary school. Family room, formal dining and kitchen on first level. Spacious master bedroom and secondary bedrooms with nice open landing area on second level. Enjoy lake-pond view from balcony on second level. Come look at property and you will love it.