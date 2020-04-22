All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 9117 Cranston Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
9117 Cranston Court
Last updated April 22 2020 at 1:56 AM

9117 Cranston Court

9117 Cranston Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9117 Cranston Court, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Charming! Welcome home to this lovely Cape Cod style cottage! Located in the well established community of Providence; a seascape village nestled here in the heart of Texas. The community boasts numerous amenities such as spacious pools, swim parks, clubhouse, gym, playgrounds, beautiful nature trails, lakes, ponds, fountains, and the highly sought after Aubrey schools. The open floor plan allows continuity of design and flow from space to space to be the highlight of the beautiful home. The kitchen located in the heart of the home was designed with family and entertaining in mind. Low maintenance wood like floors throughout complete with six inch baseboards and crown molding! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9117 Cranston Court have any available units?
9117 Cranston Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 9117 Cranston Court have?
Some of 9117 Cranston Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9117 Cranston Court currently offering any rent specials?
9117 Cranston Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9117 Cranston Court pet-friendly?
No, 9117 Cranston Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 9117 Cranston Court offer parking?
Yes, 9117 Cranston Court offers parking.
Does 9117 Cranston Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9117 Cranston Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9117 Cranston Court have a pool?
Yes, 9117 Cranston Court has a pool.
Does 9117 Cranston Court have accessible units?
No, 9117 Cranston Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9117 Cranston Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9117 Cranston Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9117 Cranston Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9117 Cranston Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXAubrey, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXKrum, TXSouthlake, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXRoanoke, TXFairview, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District