9117 Cranston Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Charming! Welcome home to this lovely Cape Cod style cottage! Located in the well established community of Providence; a seascape village nestled here in the heart of Texas. The community boasts numerous amenities such as spacious pools, swim parks, clubhouse, gym, playgrounds, beautiful nature trails, lakes, ponds, fountains, and the highly sought after Aubrey schools. The open floor plan allows continuity of design and flow from space to space to be the highlight of the beautiful home. The kitchen located in the heart of the home was designed with family and entertaining in mind. Low maintenance wood like floors throughout complete with six inch baseboards and crown molding! A must see!