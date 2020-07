Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Very nice home with recent updates that includes paint and engineered wood flooring. Great use of square footage with large rooms, open plan, and master closet that's like a mini room. Morning coffee or evening relaxing on your private balcony. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included. Great neighborhood amenities with pool, park, and pond.