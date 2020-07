Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

EASY QUALFIED BASE ON STRONG INCOME. Newly remodel. Beautiful, spacious home in the resort style neighborhood of Providence Village. Tranquil walk to the elementary school, several parks, and community saltwater pool. This well maintained home features an over-sized pantry, wood burning fireplace, walk-in closets, sprinkler system, recent tile floors in high traffic areas, and a wonderful front porch. Fresh paint, new carpet . House show in excellent condition.