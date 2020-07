Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous floor plan with 4 bedroom, 2 bath, front and backyard covered patios, 2 Car Garage. Open kitchen with granite countertops, center island, tile throughout; dual vanities, separate shower in master bath; full sprinkler and gutters; 2 in blinds; 42 in cabinet.Salt water swimming pool, tennis court, water park, private lakes, club house. Walking distance to new elementary school. Owner pays $720 HOA fee for you to enjoy all the facilities