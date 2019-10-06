All apartments in Providence Village
Last updated October 6 2019 at 10:39 AM

7304 Elm Grove Lane

7304 Elm Grove Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7304 Elm Grove Ln, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
2019 new home and will be ready to move-in Sept 27th. This lovely 3 bedroom home features a large family room with lots of light. Existing opportunity to be the 1st to live in a newly constructed brand new home! Must see this 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home with an open floor plan which is ideal for living. Spacious Master Bedroom, Tech Center, and covered patio are great floor plan additions. A few of the many upgrades include hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen, upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances, front door camera and a sprinkler system with a rain and freeze sensor. Onsite Union Elementary School opened in Aug 2019 and Outdoor Community Kitchen and food truck park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7304 Elm Grove Lane have any available units?
7304 Elm Grove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 7304 Elm Grove Lane have?
Some of 7304 Elm Grove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7304 Elm Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7304 Elm Grove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7304 Elm Grove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7304 Elm Grove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 7304 Elm Grove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7304 Elm Grove Lane offers parking.
Does 7304 Elm Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7304 Elm Grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7304 Elm Grove Lane have a pool?
No, 7304 Elm Grove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7304 Elm Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 7304 Elm Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7304 Elm Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7304 Elm Grove Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7304 Elm Grove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7304 Elm Grove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

