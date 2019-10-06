7304 Elm Grove Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

2019 new home and will be ready to move-in Sept 27th. This lovely 3 bedroom home features a large family room with lots of light. Existing opportunity to be the 1st to live in a newly constructed brand new home! Must see this 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home with an open floor plan which is ideal for living. Spacious Master Bedroom, Tech Center, and covered patio are great floor plan additions. A few of the many upgrades include hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen, upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances, front door camera and a sprinkler system with a rain and freeze sensor. Onsite Union Elementary School opened in Aug 2019 and Outdoor Community Kitchen and food truck park.