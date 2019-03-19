2613 Wheeler Avenue

Amenities

BE THE FIRST TO MOVE IN THIS LOVELY HOME. Welcome to Winn Ridge - The premier new development offering unbeatable combination of family friendly amenities and high quality homes. Home features an open floor plan with split bedrooms and plenty of natural light. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 car garage. Kitchen and bathrooms boast granite counter tops. Escape the summer heat at the resort style pool, play a match at soccer fields and tennis court, or walk, jog or bike the community trails. Countless shopping, dinning and entertainment just a short drive away down Hwy 380, DNT and I-35.