Providence Village, TX
2613 Wheeler Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2613 Wheeler Avenue

2613 Wheeler Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2613 Wheeler Ave, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
garage
pool
tennis court
microwave
BE THE FIRST TO MOVE IN THIS LOVELY HOME. Welcome to Winn Ridge - The premier new development offering unbeatable combination of family friendly amenities and high quality homes. Home features an open floor plan with split bedrooms and plenty of natural light. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 car garage. Kitchen and bathrooms boast granite counter tops. Escape the summer heat at the resort style pool, play a match at soccer fields and tennis court, or walk, jog or bike the community trails. Countless shopping, dinning and entertainment just a short drive away down Hwy 380, DNT and I-35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 Wheeler Avenue have any available units?
2613 Wheeler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 2613 Wheeler Avenue have?
Some of 2613 Wheeler Avenue's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 Wheeler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Wheeler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Wheeler Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2613 Wheeler Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 2613 Wheeler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2613 Wheeler Avenue offers parking.
Does 2613 Wheeler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 Wheeler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Wheeler Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2613 Wheeler Avenue has a pool.
Does 2613 Wheeler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2613 Wheeler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Wheeler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2613 Wheeler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2613 Wheeler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2613 Wheeler Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

