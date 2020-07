Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities

Nice 3 bedrooms, 1-story home in highly-desired Providence! Light and bright open floor plan. Eat-in kitchen, built in microwave and gas stove! Lots of Cabinets. Large living in entry and split bedrooms. Pond down the street. Owner pays HOA dues. Come and enjoy the amenities that Providence has to offer!