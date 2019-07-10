All apartments in Providence Village
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
1912 Stephanie Court
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:44 AM

1912 Stephanie Court

1912 Stephanie Court · No Longer Available
Location

1912 Stephanie Court, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
This gorgeous home is located on a premium lake lot with spectacular water views! This beautiful two story home boasts hardwood flooring, a large kitchen, 42 inch cabinets, recess lights, granite countertops, master with walk-in closets and jetted tub. A large loft living area overlooks the lower living areas. The front porch and balcony stretches across the entire width of the house to enjoy the serene views of the lake. The neighborhood amenities include a community pool, tennis courts, baseball field, fitness center, waterpark, and numerous lakes and parks. Home is also listed for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Stephanie Court have any available units?
1912 Stephanie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 1912 Stephanie Court have?
Some of 1912 Stephanie Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Stephanie Court currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Stephanie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Stephanie Court pet-friendly?
No, 1912 Stephanie Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 1912 Stephanie Court offer parking?
No, 1912 Stephanie Court does not offer parking.
Does 1912 Stephanie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Stephanie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Stephanie Court have a pool?
Yes, 1912 Stephanie Court has a pool.
Does 1912 Stephanie Court have accessible units?
No, 1912 Stephanie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Stephanie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1912 Stephanie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1912 Stephanie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1912 Stephanie Court does not have units with air conditioning.

