1912 Stephanie Court

This gorgeous home is located on a premium lake lot with spectacular water views! This beautiful two story home boasts hardwood flooring, a large kitchen, 42 inch cabinets, recess lights, granite countertops, master with walk-in closets and jetted tub. A large loft living area overlooks the lower living areas. The front porch and balcony stretches across the entire width of the house to enjoy the serene views of the lake. The neighborhood amenities include a community pool, tennis courts, baseball field, fitness center, waterpark, and numerous lakes and parks. Home is also listed for sale.