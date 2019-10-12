All apartments in Providence Village
Last updated October 12 2019 at 10:33 PM

1912 Dr Sanders Road

1912 Dr Sanders Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1912 Dr Sanders Rd, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One of the most beautiful lanes in the area. Front porch and 2nd level balcony gives you perfect place to relax and enjoy the natural beauty. You are in one of the best communities in the area but still feel private. Take morning or evening walks....enjoy a great sit-out next to pond few steps away. See it and fall in love! Spacious high ceilings updated kitchen will make you move in immediately!! Schedule a showing asap. Pet deposit is $300 per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Dr Sanders Road have any available units?
1912 Dr Sanders Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 1912 Dr Sanders Road have?
Some of 1912 Dr Sanders Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Dr Sanders Road currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Dr Sanders Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Dr Sanders Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1912 Dr Sanders Road is pet friendly.
Does 1912 Dr Sanders Road offer parking?
Yes, 1912 Dr Sanders Road offers parking.
Does 1912 Dr Sanders Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Dr Sanders Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Dr Sanders Road have a pool?
No, 1912 Dr Sanders Road does not have a pool.
Does 1912 Dr Sanders Road have accessible units?
No, 1912 Dr Sanders Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Dr Sanders Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 Dr Sanders Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1912 Dr Sanders Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1912 Dr Sanders Road does not have units with air conditioning.

