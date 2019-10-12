1912 Dr Sanders Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

One of the most beautiful lanes in the area. Front porch and 2nd level balcony gives you perfect place to relax and enjoy the natural beauty. You are in one of the best communities in the area but still feel private. Take morning or evening walks....enjoy a great sit-out next to pond few steps away. See it and fall in love! Spacious high ceilings updated kitchen will make you move in immediately!! Schedule a showing asap. Pet deposit is $300 per pet.