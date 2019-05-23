1828 Trace Dr, Providence Village, TX 76227 Providence
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Perfect house to call home. 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. One bedroom in front of home has an en-suite bathroom! Split floor plan. Granite in kitchen with island and plenty of storage space throughout home. Oversized laundry room. Large private backyard. Located in desirable Winn Ridge with new beautiful homes going up all around. Comes with the refrigerator for new tenant. Move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1828 Trace Drive have any available units?
1828 Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 1828 Trace Drive have?
Some of 1828 Trace Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1828 Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.