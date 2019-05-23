All apartments in Providence Village
Last updated May 23 2019 at 6:11 AM

1828 Trace Drive

1828 Trace Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1828 Trace Dr, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Perfect house to call home. 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. One bedroom in front of home has an en-suite bathroom! Split floor plan. Granite in kitchen with island and plenty of storage space throughout home. Oversized laundry room. Large private backyard. Located in desirable Winn Ridge with new beautiful homes going up all around. Comes with the refrigerator for new tenant. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 Trace Drive have any available units?
1828 Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 1828 Trace Drive have?
Some of 1828 Trace Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1828 Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 Trace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1828 Trace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 1828 Trace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1828 Trace Drive offers parking.
Does 1828 Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1828 Trace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 Trace Drive have a pool?
No, 1828 Trace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1828 Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 1828 Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1828 Trace Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1828 Trace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1828 Trace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

