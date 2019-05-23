1828 Trace Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Perfect house to call home. 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. One bedroom in front of home has an en-suite bathroom! Split floor plan. Granite in kitchen with island and plenty of storage space throughout home. Oversized laundry room. Large private backyard. Located in desirable Winn Ridge with new beautiful homes going up all around. Comes with the refrigerator for new tenant. Move in ready!