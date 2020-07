Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage

Beautifully maintained home in highly desired Providence Village. Well located, take an evening walk to two lakes_ponds....walk to elementary school, pool, club house, parks! Spacious front porch and a nice Sunroom with a window unit in the back. Enjoy mornings and evenings. Flexible space between the secondary bedrooms. Make it game room, or office..so many possibilities.