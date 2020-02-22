1708 Goodwin Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage tennis court

3 BEDROOM + 1 STUDY could be 4th bedroom, 2.5 BATH. Well maintained home in vacation style community. Spend lazy summer nights on the front porch or upstairs balcony. Upgraded fixtures, ceramic tile in kitchen & breakfast, newly installed wood floor in all other area. Large open floor plan with soaring ceilings, crown molding. 42 cabinets in kitchen, lots of storage. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Roomy master has large walk-in closet, dual sinks in main bath. Extended back porch, Community club house, Water Park, lakes, tennis courts and gym. Owner pays HOA and you enjoy.