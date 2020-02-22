All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 1708 Goodwin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
1708 Goodwin Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

1708 Goodwin Drive

1708 Goodwin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1708 Goodwin Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
tennis court
3 BEDROOM + 1 STUDY could be 4th bedroom, 2.5 BATH. Well maintained home in vacation style community. Spend lazy summer nights on the front porch or upstairs balcony. Upgraded fixtures, ceramic tile in kitchen & breakfast, newly installed wood floor in all other area. Large open floor plan with soaring ceilings, crown molding. 42 cabinets in kitchen, lots of storage. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Roomy master has large walk-in closet, dual sinks in main bath. Extended back porch, Community club house, Water Park, lakes, tennis courts and gym. Owner pays HOA and you enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Goodwin Drive have any available units?
1708 Goodwin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 1708 Goodwin Drive have?
Some of 1708 Goodwin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Goodwin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Goodwin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Goodwin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1708 Goodwin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 1708 Goodwin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1708 Goodwin Drive offers parking.
Does 1708 Goodwin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Goodwin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Goodwin Drive have a pool?
No, 1708 Goodwin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Goodwin Drive have accessible units?
No, 1708 Goodwin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Goodwin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 Goodwin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 Goodwin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1708 Goodwin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXAubrey, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXKrum, TXSouthlake, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXRoanoke, TXFairview, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District