1621 Degnen Lane

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room pet friendly

Nice 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 living, 2 dining home with upgrades in the newer section of Providence! Large, open kitchen with granite counter tops, island, stainless appliances, gas stove, butler's pantry. Downstairs has wood floors, wrought iron ballisters on stairwell, art niches. Large master suite with garden tub, walk-in closet. Two full baths upstairs, plus large second level living room and huge separate media room! Balcony in front! Owner pays HOA dues. Pets approved case by case. Limit one pet, 15lbs or less. No cats.