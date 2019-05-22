1621 Degnen Lane

Amenities
Nice 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 living, 2 dining home with upgrades in the newer section of Providence! Large, open kitchen with granite counter tops, island, stainless appliances, gas stove, butler's pantry. Downstairs has wood floors, wrought iron ballisters on stairwell, art niches. Large master suite with garden tub, walk-in closet. Two full baths upstairs, plus large second level living room and huge separate media room! Balcony in front! Owner pays HOA dues. Pets approved case by case. Limit one pet, 15lbs or less. No cats.