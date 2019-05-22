All apartments in Providence Village
Find more places like 1621 Degnen Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence Village, TX
/
1621 Degnen Lane
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:13 PM

1621 Degnen Lane

1621 Degnen Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1621 Degnen Lane, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
pet friendly
Nice 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 living, 2 dining home with upgrades in the newer section of Providence! Large, open kitchen with granite counter tops, island, stainless appliances, gas stove, butler's pantry. Downstairs has wood floors, wrought iron ballisters on stairwell, art niches. Large master suite with garden tub, walk-in closet. Two full baths upstairs, plus large second level living room and huge separate media room! Balcony in front! Owner pays HOA dues. Pets approved case by case. Limit one pet, 15lbs or less. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Degnen Lane have any available units?
1621 Degnen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 1621 Degnen Lane have?
Some of 1621 Degnen Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 Degnen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Degnen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Degnen Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 Degnen Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1621 Degnen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1621 Degnen Lane offers parking.
Does 1621 Degnen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Degnen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Degnen Lane have a pool?
No, 1621 Degnen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Degnen Lane have accessible units?
No, 1621 Degnen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Degnen Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 Degnen Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 Degnen Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 Degnen Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXAubrey, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Hickory Creek, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXKrum, TXSouthlake, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXRoanoke, TXFairview, TXAnna, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District