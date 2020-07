Amenities

Great one story home in a very nice community close to 380. 3 bed plus study with French door. Open floor plan with granite kitchen counter top, updated lights, new painting. community club house, lakes, walking to school. Wonderful home with all the amenities of Providence village. Close to shopping and high way. Do not miss this great opportunity. Owner pays HOA and you enjoy.