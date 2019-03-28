All apartments in Providence Village
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:37 PM

1608 Goodwin Drive

1608 Goodwin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Goodwin Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
CLEAN, BRIGHT and BIG! 4 bedrooms + office, GameRoom, DR, and amazing yard! Granite counters and huge gourmet island. Refrigerator included. Family Room is so comfortable with built-in shelving and open to kitchen for great entertaining. Bedrooms and closets are huge! Office has elegant glass french doors. Elem. school is outstanding! Neighborhood amenities include a fitness center, a water park with slides, kiddie pool and so much more! This house is IMMACULATE, looks brand NEW! Excellent location with access to everything! Must see today! USDA qualified!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Goodwin Drive have any available units?
1608 Goodwin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 1608 Goodwin Drive have?
Some of 1608 Goodwin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Goodwin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Goodwin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Goodwin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Goodwin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 1608 Goodwin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Goodwin Drive offers parking.
Does 1608 Goodwin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Goodwin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Goodwin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1608 Goodwin Drive has a pool.
Does 1608 Goodwin Drive have accessible units?
No, 1608 Goodwin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Goodwin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 Goodwin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 Goodwin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 Goodwin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

