1608 Goodwin Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage gym pool

CLEAN, BRIGHT and BIG! 4 bedrooms + office, GameRoom, DR, and amazing yard! Granite counters and huge gourmet island. Refrigerator included. Family Room is so comfortable with built-in shelving and open to kitchen for great entertaining. Bedrooms and closets are huge! Office has elegant glass french doors. Elem. school is outstanding! Neighborhood amenities include a fitness center, a water park with slides, kiddie pool and so much more! This house is IMMACULATE, looks brand NEW! Excellent location with access to everything! Must see today! USDA qualified!