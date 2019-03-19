1604 Oakcrest Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227 Providence
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
garage
This home has two rooms with closets upstairs that can be used for a multitude of uses as well as a larger room for a gameroom or media. It has a nice sized backyard and a covered front porch where you can lounge. It is having the paint retouched and new carpet put in bedrooms downstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1604 Oakcrest Drive have any available units?
1604 Oakcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 1604 Oakcrest Drive have?
Some of 1604 Oakcrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Oakcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Oakcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.