Providence Village, TX
1600 Oakcrest Drive
Last updated October 9 2019

1600 Oakcrest Drive

1600 Oakcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Oakcrest Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss this well-priced, beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1.5 story home in Providence Village! Walking distance to the nearby hike and bike trail plus Lake Providence Park. Enjoy cooking in the open kitchen that overlooks the living room. Entertain guests and family in the living room or the game room upstairs. Both the front and back yards have a covered porch, essential in Texas! Experience all the many amenities Providence Village has to offer including a recreation center, two water parks, greenbelts, a dog park, and a 25 acre lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Oakcrest Drive have any available units?
1600 Oakcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 1600 Oakcrest Drive have?
Some of 1600 Oakcrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Oakcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Oakcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Oakcrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 Oakcrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1600 Oakcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Oakcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 1600 Oakcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Oakcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Oakcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 1600 Oakcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Oakcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1600 Oakcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Oakcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 Oakcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Oakcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 Oakcrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

