1600 Oakcrest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage dog park fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dog park game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't miss this well-priced, beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1.5 story home in Providence Village! Walking distance to the nearby hike and bike trail plus Lake Providence Park. Enjoy cooking in the open kitchen that overlooks the living room. Entertain guests and family in the living room or the game room upstairs. Both the front and back yards have a covered porch, essential in Texas! Experience all the many amenities Providence Village has to offer including a recreation center, two water parks, greenbelts, a dog park, and a 25 acre lake.