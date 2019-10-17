All apartments in Providence Village
Location

1390 Kingston Place, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Providence Village has multiple community pools, playgrounds, greenbelt areas, and schools. Located north of 380, but with all the conveniences of shopping, etc. Easy commute to Dallas or Denton. Well maintained community and home.

Home features large rooms, fenced yard, lots of storage. Located on a quiet street within walking distance to pools, ponds, and restaurants. One story with a large front and rear porch. All amenities included.

Available 08-01-2019. Tenant to verify all measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1390 Kingston Place have any available units?
1390 Kingston Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 1390 Kingston Place have?
Some of 1390 Kingston Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1390 Kingston Place currently offering any rent specials?
1390 Kingston Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1390 Kingston Place pet-friendly?
No, 1390 Kingston Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 1390 Kingston Place offer parking?
Yes, 1390 Kingston Place offers parking.
Does 1390 Kingston Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1390 Kingston Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1390 Kingston Place have a pool?
Yes, 1390 Kingston Place has a pool.
Does 1390 Kingston Place have accessible units?
No, 1390 Kingston Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1390 Kingston Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1390 Kingston Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1390 Kingston Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1390 Kingston Place does not have units with air conditioning.

