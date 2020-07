Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful two story house in resort style Providence Village. Nice wood floor at entry,kitchen and breakfast. Eat-in kitchen has new microwave and opens to the living room. 2016 carpet in all the bedrooms. Master bedroom features walk-in closet, separate shower and garden tub. Community amenities include Club house, community pool, jogging path, park and private lake. Close to 380. Don't miss it.

Owner requires credit at least 580, Monthly income at least 3 times the rent.