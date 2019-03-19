1240 Kingston Place

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

>>>Corner lot with a lake view<<< Excellent condition: 3 large bedrooms, kitchen with eat in breakfast nook and generous sized pantry, large bonus room, family room with wood burning fireplace, lots of windows, over-sized closets in all bedrooms, linen closet and coat closet for extra storage. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Large backyard only two blocks from a fishing lake. Short walk to pool, parks, lake, and schools. HOA amenities included. Professionally cleaned and made ready for immediate move-in.