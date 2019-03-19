All apartments in Providence Village
1240 Kingston Place

1240 Kingston Place · No Longer Available
Location

1240 Kingston Place, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
>>>Corner lot with a lake view<<< Excellent condition: 3 large bedrooms, kitchen with eat in breakfast nook and generous sized pantry, large bonus room, family room with wood burning fireplace, lots of windows, over-sized closets in all bedrooms, linen closet and coat closet for extra storage. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Large backyard only two blocks from a fishing lake. Short walk to pool, parks, lake, and schools. HOA amenities included. Professionally cleaned and made ready for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 Kingston Place have any available units?
1240 Kingston Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 1240 Kingston Place have?
Some of 1240 Kingston Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 Kingston Place currently offering any rent specials?
1240 Kingston Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 Kingston Place pet-friendly?
No, 1240 Kingston Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 1240 Kingston Place offer parking?
Yes, 1240 Kingston Place offers parking.
Does 1240 Kingston Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1240 Kingston Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 Kingston Place have a pool?
Yes, 1240 Kingston Place has a pool.
Does 1240 Kingston Place have accessible units?
No, 1240 Kingston Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 Kingston Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 Kingston Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1240 Kingston Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1240 Kingston Place does not have units with air conditioning.

