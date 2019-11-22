All apartments in Providence Village
1120 Oakcrest Drive

1120 Oakcrest Drive
Location

1120 Oakcrest Drive, Providence Village, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Stunning, Cape Cod style home situated in the master planned community of Providence Village. A charming front porch greets you upon arrival to this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a sought after open concept living, kitchen and dining room. Stunning, wood look laminate floors highlight the warm and inviting living area with neutral paint throughout making this the perfect canvas for anyone's décor. Enjoy preparing home-cooked meals during the holidays in the updated kitchen granite counter-tops and ample counter-top space. Providence Village offers amenities galore to suit every lifestyle with swimming pools, Tennis courts, soft ball fields, parks and so much more! Don't miss this gorgeous, move-in ready home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Oakcrest Drive have any available units?
1120 Oakcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence Village, TX.
What amenities does 1120 Oakcrest Drive have?
Some of 1120 Oakcrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Oakcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Oakcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Oakcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Oakcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence Village.
Does 1120 Oakcrest Drive offer parking?
No, 1120 Oakcrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1120 Oakcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Oakcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Oakcrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1120 Oakcrest Drive has a pool.
Does 1120 Oakcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1120 Oakcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Oakcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 Oakcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 Oakcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1120 Oakcrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

