1120 Oakcrest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Stunning, Cape Cod style home situated in the master planned community of Providence Village. A charming front porch greets you upon arrival to this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a sought after open concept living, kitchen and dining room. Stunning, wood look laminate floors highlight the warm and inviting living area with neutral paint throughout making this the perfect canvas for anyone's décor. Enjoy preparing home-cooked meals during the holidays in the updated kitchen granite counter-tops and ample counter-top space. Providence Village offers amenities galore to suit every lifestyle with swimming pools, Tennis courts, soft ball fields, parks and so much more! Don't miss this gorgeous, move-in ready home!