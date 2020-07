Amenities

dishwasher gym pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities gym pool

3 bedroom lease in PROVIDENCE VILLAGE. Situated in wonderful resort style community with mini water park, gym, fishing lakes, walking trails, and other great amenities. Owner pays HOA and tenant enjoy. This property is just a short drive out of the community to HWY 380. A block and a half from a pool, pond, and park!