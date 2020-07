Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Clean well maintained with spacious kitchen with tile floors, electric range, built in microwave great counter space. Living area with lots of natural light and nice wood laminate flooring. Front porch with plenty of room for seating and extended patio in the back. Family comunity great location within walking distance to School, comunity pool and amenities. Providence Village has great schools, lakes, parks, playgrounds, pools, water slides, & activities!