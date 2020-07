Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

THIS IS THE ONE! NEW CARPET, NEW INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT. UPGRADED AND UPDATED. YOU WILL LOVE THE PRETTY GRAY TONE NEUTRAL INTERIOR COLORS, DESIGNER LIGHTING, ROLL OUT DRAWERS IN SPACIOUS KITCHEN, UPGRADED RANGE WITH DOUBLE OVENS, ELFA CLOSET SYSTEMS, DECORATOR MIRROR IN MASTER BATH AND BEAUTIFUL FLOORING. OUTSIDE IS BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED AND EASY MAINTENANCE. ALL THIS IN A NEIGHBORHOOD OVERFLOWING WITH PARKS, POOLS, SPORTS FIELDS, LAKES AND WALKING AND BIKE TRAILS.